As competition between the United States and China increasingly extends from diplomacy to technology and supply chains, Seoul faces the challenge of managing ties with its security ally and one of its most important economic partners.

Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing said Seoul does not need to choose between Washington and Beijing, saying maintaining relations with both countries serves Korea’s national interests.

“China has never asked Korea to choose a side between China and the United States,” Dai said in an interview with The Korea Times in Seoul, Sept. 29. “We hope that Korea will pursue sound relations parallel with both China and the United States, guided by its own fundamental national interests.”

The ambassador said U.S.-China competition should not be the sole lens through which the regional order in East Asia is viewed, adding China hopes Korea will pursue what he described as “genuine strategic autonomy.”

Dai emphasized that strategic autonomy does not mean giving up Korea’s alliance with the U.S., saying China respects the alliance relationship based on its historical context. He said it also means Korea should have room to make decisions based on what it considers beneficial to the country and its people.

“Our policy is clear. We do not want or request South Korea to take sides,” Dai said, adding that developing relations with both the U.S. and China would benefit Korea.

For much of the past three decades, economic ties between Korea and China were based on a largely complementary division of labor. That relationship, according to Dai, has now moved from expansion in scale toward a stage focused more on quality and resilience, while bilateral economic cooperation has shifted from a “complementary vertical division of labor” toward closer horizontal cooperation.

Although competition between industries in the two countries has increased, “the strategic and mutually beneficial nature of their cooperation remains unchanged,” he said.

“The Chinese market is like a ‘gym’ for the global economy: Companies can strengthen their capabilities here and become better equipped to compete in global markets,” Dai said.

Korea, he said, should use its geographical proximity to China to deepen its presence in the Chinese market, while making use of China’s industrial chains, labor force and range of application scenarios to expand into global markets.

Among emerging areas for further cooperation, he identified artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new energy, intelligent manufacturing and the “gray-hair economy.”

The ambassador also pointed to the ongoing second-phase negotiations on the Korea-China free trade agreement, saying the two sides are seeking an early agreement to further upgrade bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

“Korea is an important participant in the Asia-Pacific regional and global supply chains,” Dai said, adding that China and Korea have “deeply integrated industrial and supply chains.”

Existing bilateral mechanisms, including the Korea-China industrial and supply chain cooperation hotline and export control dialogue, could be used to strengthen stability and improve policy predictability, according to Dai.

Other areas for practical cooperation he identified include matching supply and demand for critical minerals, cooperation across the semiconductor industrial chain and circular development of the battery industry.

His remarks come as economic security has become an increasingly prominent issue in U.S.-China competition, with advanced technologies and supply chains at the center of tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

On U.S. technology restrictions, Dai accused Washington of “overextending the concept of national security,” and saying it “erected a technological barrier,” while seeking to divide supply chains along bloc lines.



Dai said China-U.S. relations are characterized by “a complex mix of cooperation, competition, differences and dialogue,” adding that the relationship should not be defined solely by competition. He pointed to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to the U.S. and his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the two leaders agreed to work toward “a constructive relationship of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity.”



Dialogue, trust key to Korean Peninsula



Dai said China's fundamental goal is to safeguard peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, prevent war and turmoil, and ultimately achieve lasting peace and stability on the peninsula.

His remarks came in response to a question about North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal and whether China still considers denuclearization an achievable goal.

The ambassador did not directly address denuclearization in his response. Instead, he emphasized the continuity of Beijing’s policy and its focus on maintaining peace and stability.

Asked how dialogue could be restarted, he said the concerns of all parties need to be taken into account.

“Relevant parties should take each other’s legitimate concerns seriously and take actions conducive to resuming dialogue and rebuilding mutual trust,” he said.

“The Korean Peninsula issue has persisted for many years, and it will take time to resolve,” he said, stressing the importance of facing up to the root causes of the issue and working to address them.

“China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way in safeguarding peace and stability on the peninsula and advancing the political settlement of the peninsula issue,” he said.

He said that as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and a responsible major country, China takes a serious and consistent approach to its nuclear policy, adding that its support for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the international nonproliferation regime remains unchanged.

As to the recent land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone, which injured three South Korean soldiers, Dai noted that China had not yet obtained detailed information about the circumstances surrounding the incident at the time of the interview. He said China does not want to see tensions escalate on the peninsula and expressed confidence that South and North Korea have the “wisdom and capability” to handle the issue.

People-to-people, cultural exchanges

Beyond government and business ties, the ambassador called for greater people-to-people exchanges between Korea and China.

Addressing anti-China sentiment in Korea, he attributed its emergence in some parts of the country to “cognitive biases, information gaps, misleading narratives and political manipulation.” Greater exchanges involving young people, local governments and think tanks, he said, could help improve mutual understanding.

The ambassador also rejected claims that Beijing has imposed unofficial restrictions on Korean cultural content, commonly referred to as the “Korean wave ban.”

“The claim that ‘China has imposed informal restrictions on cultural content from Korea’ does not reflect the facts,” he said.

Pointing to exchanges this year in areas including the game Go, dance and musical performances, calligraphy and football, Dai called for the two countries to continue expanding cultural exchanges based on mutual respect and understanding.