The presidential National Security Office (NSO) has held an emergency meeting to discuss North Korea's firing of at least one ballistic missile, Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday.

The NSO said the North's firing of a ballistic missile is in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and urged Pyongyang to immediately stop such provocative action.

South Korea's military said the North fired at least one ballistic missile earlier in the day, a day after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, again rejected blame for the recent mine blast inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and mocked Seoul's call to reduce tensions.

Senior diplomats from South Korea, the United States and Japan also held a joint phone call, during which they discussed joint responses, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

Baek Yong-jin, director general for Korean Peninsula policy at the ministry, spoke with David Wilezol, deputy assistant secretary for Northeast Asia at the U.S. State Department, and Takashi Ariyoshi, a senior official at Japan's foreign ministry, over the phone to discuss the North's missile launch, the ministry said.



