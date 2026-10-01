President requests confirmation hearing for nominee to head new investigation agency

President Lee Jae Myung has approved a request for a parliamentary confirmation hearing for his nominee to become the inaugural chief of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency (SCIA), a presidential spokesperson said Friday.

The announcement came as the SCIA was set to launch later in the day to take over prosecutors' functions of investigating serious crimes as part of the Lee administration's prosecution reform.

Lee's approval of a document requesting a parliamentary hearing for SCIA chief nominee Kim Ji-yong indicates the president might be taking steps to officially appoint him.

The president nominated Kim early last month at the recommendation of the interior minister, but suspicions have since been raised within the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, including over claims that Kim had once opposed prosecution reform.

The presidential office said the previous day that Cheong Wa Dae will soon submit a request to the National Assembly for a parliamentary confirmation hearing for Kim.

It said it had carried out an additional verification process on Kim but found that his nomination should remain in place.

Meanwhile, as part of prosecution reform, the prosecution service will be renamed the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and will only be tasked with indicting and maintaining indictments against suspects. The PPS will also set sail later in the day.



