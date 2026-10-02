President Lee, first lady meet citizens at traditional market

President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung visited a traditional market in Seoul on Friday and met with citizens in the president's latest public outreach, a presidential spokesperson said.

The presidential couple toured Yeongcheon Traditional Market in Seoul following their attendance at a ceremony marking the Day of Older Persons, and heard from merchants and citizens, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press release.

During the visit, Lee and Kim also talked to merchants and purchased food from them before having lunch at a restaurant in the outdoor market, where they chatted with other customers, Kang said.

The market visit marks the latest in a series of Lee's public outreach activities, with the president often visiting markets across the country to speak with people.