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President Lee, first lady meet citizens at traditional market

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung take selfies with citizens at Yeongcheon Traditional Market in Seoul, Friday. Yonhap

President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung take selfies with citizens at Yeongcheon Traditional Market in Seoul, Friday. Yonhap

President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung visited a traditional market in Seoul on Friday and met with citizens in the president's latest public outreach, a presidential spokesperson said.

The presidential couple toured Yeongcheon Traditional Market in Seoul following their attendance at a ceremony marking the Day of Older Persons, and heard from merchants and citizens, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press release.

During the visit, Lee and Kim also talked to merchants and purchased food from them before having lunch at a restaurant in the outdoor market, where they chatted with other customers, Kang said.

The market visit marks the latest in a series of Lee's public outreach activities, with the president often visiting markets across the country to speak with people.