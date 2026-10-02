Lee warns of 'additional measures' if Ukraine refuses to apologize for NK POW transfer disclosure
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung warned Friday that South Korea will take additional measures if Ukraine does not apologize for denying a confidentiality agreement over the transfer of two North Korean POWs. He said Ukraine publicly disclosed the transfer, called the denial a falsehood, and accused Kyiv of bringing war on the Korean Peninsula. Lee said he could not stay silent because the matter concerns the dignity of South Korea and its people.
Key Facts
- Lee said Ukraine had earlier demanded confidentiality from South Korea before later denying that any nondisclosure agreement existed.
- The dispute centers on Ukraine's disclosure last week of the transfer of two North Korean POWs to South Korea.
- Lee accused Ukraine of making the South Korean head of state a liar by saying the confidentiality agreement did not exist.
- He said Ukraine had mentioned the possibility of an imminent inter-Korean military conflict in response to Seoul's demand for an apology.
- Lee posted the warning on his X account.
President Lee Jae Myung warned Friday that South Korea will take "additional measures" should Ukraine continue to refuse to officially apologize for denying its agreement to keep the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) secret.
The South Korean president issued the warning on his X account amid a diplomatic wrangle with Ukraine over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise disclosure last week of the transfer of two North Korean POWs to South Korea.
Seoul has since accused Ukraine of breaching a bilateral agreement to keep the transfer secret, but Ukraine has denied the existence of the confidentiality agreement.
"If (Ukraine) continues to deny the fact and refuse to offer an official apology, (Seoul) will take additional measures," Lee said.
Lee affirmed that Ukraine unilaterally disclosed the transfer despite having previously demanded confidentiality from South Korea, and then made the head of state of the counterpart country a "liar" by saying the nondisclosure agreement did not exist.
"In response to a demand to acknowledge the agreement and apologize, it has instead mentioned (the possibility of) an imminent inter-Korean military conflict," Lee said, accusing Ukraine of attempting to bring "war on the Korean Peninsula" and expressing "serious regret."
"As it is a matter related to the dignity of the South Korean people and the country, I cannot remain silent on it," the president said.
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