President Lee Jae Myung named senior presidential secretary for economic growth Ha Joon-kyung as his new policy chief, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday, filling a post that had remained vacant for a month.

Ha, an economist who has served in the presidential office since Lee began his term in June 2025, will oversee a broader range of economic and social policies in his new role.

He replaces Kim Yong-beom, who stepped down on Sept. 1 amid criticism over the introduction of high-risk single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds and other controversial economic policies.

“Ha is a leading scholar who has incorporated fair growth and efforts to reduce polarization into his growth strategy,” senior presidential secretary for public relations and communications Seong Ghi-hong said during a press briefing. “We expect him to bring about tangible changes in areas directly linked to people’s lives, including welfare, jobs, education and housing.”

The presidential press secretary said Lee named Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Moon Shin-hak to take over Ha’s former post.

Moon has held key posts involving industrial and energy policy and has worked extensively on semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced industries.

His track record in implementing industrial policy was a key factor in his selection as the administration seeks to accelerate major growth projects, Seong said.

“He is expected to swiftly push ahead with new growth engines, including the three megaprojects, and help restore Korea’s potential growth rate through an execution-focused growth strategy,” Seong said, referring to the president’s signature growth projects in semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers.

The president separately tapped Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) as the special presidential adviser for peace and diplomacy.

Song, a six-term lawmaker and former DPK leader, previously chaired the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.

Cheong Wa Dae cited his broad background in diplomacy and inter-Korean affairs as well as his domestic and international networks.

“Drawing on his legislative experience and wide-ranging networks at home and abroad, we expect him to expand the space for diplomacy in the national interest from a balanced perspective,” Seong said.

Rep. Kim Byung-joo of the DPK, a former Army general, was named special presidential adviser for defense policy.

Kim has extensive experience in national security and defense policy.

The presidential press secretary said his military background would help the administration pursue defense reform while reflecting public opinion.

“He is well-suited to bring the public’s voice into national security and defense reform,” Seong said, describing strong defense capabilities as a key pillar of protecting the national interest.

In other personnel changes, the president named Financial Services Commission Vice Chairman Kwon Dae-young as first vice minister of finance and economy, tapped senior land ministry official Jung Eui-kyung as second vice minister of land, infrastructure and transport and selected former Buyeo County Mayor Park Jeong-hyun to head the Presidential Committee for Decentralization and Balanced Development.