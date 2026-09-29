President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation into a mine blast that injured three South Korean soldiers inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) last week, saying he will take necessary measures in line with the results.

Lee made the remark during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, a day after the military announced preliminary findings that the explosion likely had been caused by North Korean mines.

"The military authorities must transparently reveal the truth behind the case by carrying out a swift and thorough investigation in close cooperation with the U.N. Command (UNC)," he said. "In accordance with that truth, we will take necessary measures."

The explosion occurred last Monday during an operation to clear a path for a joint inspection by the South Korean military and the UNC to verify Seoul's suspicions that Pyongyang illegally buried land mines across the border in violation of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

Lee had wished the injured troops a swift recovery in a message on his social media account shortly after the incident but it marked the first time the president addressed the issue publicly.

"Three soldiers sustained serious injuries due to the mine accident," he said. "I offer my deep consolation to the injured soldiers and their families, and wish them a full recovery."

He further cautioned against spreading "groundless conspiracy theories" regarding the incident, saying there can be no divide between the ruling and opposition parties when it comes to matters of national security.

He also stressed the importance of building up a self-reliant defense system based on advanced weaponry, and ordered the acceleration of efforts to construct nuclear-powered submarines and hypersonic missiles.

Touching on his trip to the United States and Mexico last week, he asked relevant ministries to make every effort to ensure the results of the visit lead to tangible gains for the national interest.

Turning to domestic issues, he vowed to improve housing, jobs and financial services for low-income households as his top three social policies.