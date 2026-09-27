President Lee Jae Myung returned home Sunday from his two-nation trip that took him to the United States and Mexico.

From Monday to Wednesday, Lee visited New York to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he also held bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The president then made a three-day state visit to Mexico, becoming the first Korean president to make a state visit to the country in 16 years.

Lee and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a summit on Thursday, in which the leaders agreed on an action plan to expand their countries' bilateral cooperation in advanced industries, including AI, digital technology, aerospace and defense.

Also on the sidelines of the summit, Korea and Mexico signed a total of 17 memorandums of understanding and documents, including those on economic cooperation, defense, aerospace and AI.