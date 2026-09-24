Lee arrives in Mexico for summit with President Sheinbaum

MEXICO CITY — President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Mexico City on Wednesday for a state visit, which will include summit talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Lee and Sheinbaum are scheduled to hold summit talks, a luncheon and a joint press announcement on Thursday with the two countries seeking to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and supply chains.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss ways to expand bilateral trade and investment, and bolster institutional support for Korean companies' business operations in Mexico, while seeking cooperation in energy and critical mineral supply chains.

Lee also plans to meet with Korean residents in Mexico and attend a business forum during his three-day visit.

His trip here marks the first state visit to Mexico by a Korean president in 16 years.







