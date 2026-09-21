President Lee arrives in New York to attend UN General Assembly

NEW YORK — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in New York on Monday to attend the United Nations General Assembly's High-Level Week and deliver a speech.

During a speech on Tuesday to the U.N. session, Lee plans to propose ways to reform the U.N. to tackle global issues and outline South Korea's contributions, while also presenting his administration's vision of seeking peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.

On the sidelines of the U.N. session, Lee will seek to engage with other heads of state, including U.S. President Donald Trump, and hold a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call for the world body's cooperation in efforts to ensure peace on the peninsula.

On Wednesday, the president will attend an investment summit that will bring together economic and financial leaders from South Korea and the United States before departing for Mexico later that day for a state visit.



