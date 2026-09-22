President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday approved the appointments of the minister nominees for finance, defense and land, his office said.

Finance Minister nominee Lee Hyoung-il, Defense Minister nominee Kang Shin-chul and Land Minister nominee Hong Jee-sun recently underwent confirmation hearings at the National Assembly, and their hearing reports were adopted by the respective parliamentary committees.

Lee appears to have signed off on their appointments shortly after arriving in New York, where he is set to attend the U.N. General Assembly.