DPK leader says wartime OPCON transfer from US to benefit national security

Democratic Party of Korea leader Kim Min-seok said Tuesday that South Korea's retaking of wartime operational control (OPCON) from the United States would serve its national security interests.

The ruling party leader made the remarks during a ceremony at the National Assembly marking the launch of the party's task force on the wartime OPCON transition.

"The world is moving toward a landscape and set of relationships in which South Korea exercising its own (wartime OPCON) is what truly benefits national security," Kim said.

"There was a time when having the U.S. exercise wartime operational control was considered more advantageous and reliable for the security of the Korean Peninsula and Suth Korea," he said.

Kim, who also serves on the Assembly's National Defense Committee, said South Korea's national power, including its defense capabilities, has steadily grown and that the nature of its alliance with the U.S. has evolved toward expanding South Korea's role.

"The crux of the matter is whether the conditions, capabilities and circumstances are in place for South Korea to actually exercise wartime OPCON. It appears the time has come to seriously and carefully examine the OPCON transfer," Kim said.