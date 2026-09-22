Confirmation hearing report adopted for SME minister nominee

A parliamentary committee on Tuesday adopted a confirmation hearing report for the minister nominee for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), paving the way for her appointment.

The report for SME Minister nominee Lee So-young was adopted by bipartisan consensus at a meeting of the parliamentary trade committee, though the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) noted concerns she may be unfit for the job due to unresolved suspicions surrounding her apartment purchase and apparent lack of expertise in SME policies.

Still, the party said Lee had also led efforts to remove excessive business regulations and engaged in various parliamentary activities to promote sustainable growth.

Lee, a two-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, was tapped by President Lee Jae Myung as part of a Cabinet reshuffle in late August and is known for her career as a climate and environmental lawyer.