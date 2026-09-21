President Lee embarks on trip to US, Mexico

President Lee Jae Myung left Monday on a two-nation trip that will take him to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and to Mexico for a state visit.

Lee is set to address the U.N. session Tuesday (U.S. time), highlighting his commitment to establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, his aides said earlier.

During his three-day visit to New York for the UNGA, the president will seek to hold meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and other heads of state through various venues, according to the officials. He is also scheduled to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and seek the United Nations' cooperation in efforts to ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee will head to Mexico on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, during which he will hold summit talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade and investment.

In Mexico City, Lee will also meet with Korean residents in the country and attend a business forum.

Lee will depart Mexico on Saturday to return home the following day.