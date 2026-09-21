Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik offered to resign, Monday, taking responsibility for a string of bungled Cabinet nominations that has fueled criticism of President Lee Jae Myung’s personnel vetting system.

If Lee accepts Kang’s resignation, two of Cheong Wa Dae’s top three secretary-level posts — chief of staff, policy chief and national security adviser — would be vacant at the same time, after former policy chief Kim Yong-beom stepped down earlier this month amid criticism over controversial financial products and tax policies. Kang's absence would deal another blow to the president as he has played key roles in diplomacy and economy as Lee's closest aide.

Kang conveyed his intention to step down to Lee earlier in the day, senior presidential secretary for public relations Sung Ki-hong said during a briefing.

A Cheong Wa Dae official said that during Friday's press conference, the president had said multiple times that his own shortcomings had contributed to negative public views of his administration.

"As chief of staff, Kang tendered his resignation to take overall responsibility," the official said.

At a meeting with senior aides shortly after Sung's briefing, Lee said he has not decided whether to accept the resignation.

"Cheong Wa Dae officials have been working hard. Some of them have health problems as they work day and night. My chief of staff is moving to call it a day," Lee said during the meeting.

As Lee began a weeklong diplomatic trip for the U.N. General Assembly in New York and a state visit to Mexico, he is not likely to make a decision until after returning on Sept. 27.

Kang's offer to step down is widely seen as a response to the successive withdrawals of minister nominees and heightened public criticism of the nominations.

Two of the six Cabinet nominees Lee named in an Aug. 30 reshuffle withdrew their nominations.

Rep. Yong Hye-in, nominated for gender equality and family minister, withdrew her candidacy on Sept. 13, even before her confirmation hearing took place, amid questions over her eligibility for the Cabinet post.

Kim Seung-won withdrew his nomination for justice minister on Saturday following controversy over influence-peddling allegations involving a pharmaceutical company.

Their departures brought to five the number of ministerial nominees who have failed to join the Cabinet since the Lee administration took office in June last year.

The Lee government accordingly has faced growing pressure to overhaul its personnel selection and screening process.

As Kang has chaired Cheong Wa Dae’s personnel committee, overseeing the process for appointing minister-level officials, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has demanded accountability from Kang.

The PPP has also raised allegations that other figures close to Lee, including first deputy chief of staff Kim Hyun-ji and former Democratic Party of Korea official Jeong Jin-sang, were involved in personnel decisions, although no evidence establishing their involvement has been known.

Recognizing Kang's resignation offer and negative public sentiment over the personnel issues, Lee pledged to pay closer attention to public expectations as he reflected on the mandate given to his administration.

“I am once again reflecting on what the people, as the sovereign, intended when they created this government,” Lee said. “I will think more deeply about what the people need most at this time and take a more humble approach in carefully managing state affairs.”