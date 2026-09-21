Lee's approval rating rises for 1st time in 10 weeks to 34.8%: poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose for the first time in 10 weeks last week, helped by his clarification of key political issues during a press conference, a pollster said Monday.

In a poll conducted on 2,507 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday, positive assessments of Lee's job performance rose by 1 percentage point from the previous week to 34.8 percent, while negative assessments rose 0.1 percentage point to 63.4 percent, Realmeter said.

It marked the first time in 10 weeks that Lee's approval rating rose following a 48.9 percent rating on July 13. There was a gradual increase throughout the week from 32.9 percent Tuesday and 32.1 percent Wednesday to 35.3 percent Thursday and 37.2 percent Friday, the day he held the press conference.

"At the start of the week, his approval rating continued to decline due to controversy over personnel vetting and the repercussion of the confirmation hearings," the pollster said.

Lee's approval rating was beset by controversy surrounding the qualifications of Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won and Gender Equality Minister nominee Yong Hye-in. They both withdrew themselves from consideration.

"The approval rating shifted to an upward trend as he stated his position on key political issues, such as the extension of the presidential term, cancellation of indictments and troop deployment, and reaffirmed his commitment to reforming state affairs."

By age group, the increase was largest among those in their 20s with a 5.4 percentage-point increase to 24 percent. Support among those in their 60s grew by 2.9 percentage points to 38.3 percent, followed by a 2.8 percentage-point increase among those in their 30s to 29.8 percent.

Support fell by 2.3 percentage points among those in their 40s to 38.9 percent and by 1.9 percentage points among those in their 50s to 40.7 percent.

The survey, commissioned by EKN newspaper, had a margin of error of 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.