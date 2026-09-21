Lee pledges deliberation, humility in state administration

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday pledged to be more thoughtful and humble in governing the country, reaffirming his efforts to improve the quality of people's lives.

"I will think more deeply about what is most needed for the public in this era and fine-tune governance with a humbler attitude," Lee said during a meeting with his key aides at Cheong Wa Dae.

"I am once again reflecting on the intention of the voters who elected the administration," the president said.

The pledge came as Lee's approval ratings declined to their lowest levels in recent weeks amid controversies over ministerial nominations and other issues.

"I feel heavily responsible as the person in charge of state governance for the opinion that improvements in economic indicators are not fully translating into tangible changes in people's livelihoods," he said.

The presidential office and the government will join hands to make tangible improvements in people's livelihoods, the president said, adding that he will also stick to his initial vision of pursuing reforms.

Meanwhile, the president said he has not decided whether to accept his chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik's resignation offer.

The presidential office earlier said Kang tendered his resignation Sunday as a gesture of taking responsibility.