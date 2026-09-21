Journalist-turned-political critic becomes new presidential spokesperson

Kim Sung-wan, a journalist-turned-political commentator, has been appointed as the new presidential spokesperson, the presidential office said Monday.

Kim — a former reporter with Media Today and later a radio host and political analyst —officially assumed his duties as presidential spokesperson on Monday, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

"I have often had my words passed along to others, but knowing that I am now speaking directly to the media makes me feel a heavy sense of responsibility … As President Lee Jae Myung has said, I will do my best to communicate more with the public with humility," Kim told reporters.

The post has remained vacant since April, when former presidential spokesperson Rep. Jeon Eun-su stepped down to prepare for the June 3 local elections.

Kim's appointment adds to the current two spokespersons — Kang Yu-jung and Ahn Gwi-ryeong.