Gov't, ruling party agree to lenient approach for minor violations in farmland survey

The government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) agreed Monday to take a lenient approach to minor violations identified in an ongoing national farmland survey while cracking down on clear acts of land speculation.

The country launched the comprehensive nationwide survey earlier this year in an effort to determine actual ownership of farmland and prevent it from being used as a speculative asset.

The move, however, has faced criticism from the main opposition People Power Party, which has argued the survey has caused anxiety among farmers and could infringe on their property rights.

"If the purpose of speculation is clear, (we) will take corrective action under the law and principles," Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said in a policy meeting with DPK officials.

"For minor or routine violations identified in the field, (we) will provide guidance or take alternative measures, such as making improvements to the system."

The minister said the government would focus on ways to restore the intended purpose of farmland rather than immediately taking action against violations.

Rep. Yoon Joon-byeong, who also attended the meeting, said the survey is aimed at "normalizing" the use of farmland and pledged to make efforts to enact a special law to help such efforts by the end of the year.