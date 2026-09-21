Confirmation hearing report adopted for land minister nominee

A parliamentary committee on Monday adopted a confirmation hearing report for Land Minister nominee Hong Jee-sun, paving the way for his appointment.

The report was adopted by bipartisan consensus at a meeting of the land, infrastructure and transport committee, though the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) marked him as unfit.

PPP Rep. Yoo Ui-dong, the committee chair, said the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's positive assessment of Hong was based on his experience and expertise as a former official of the Gyeonggi provincial government and as second vice land minister.

The PPP's assessment, however, was based on perceptions it would be difficult for him to pursue policies with principle due to his close relationship with President Lee Jae Myung and the apparent failure of some of his past projects, Yoo said.

Hong underwent a confirmation hearing last week following his nomination by Lee in late August. He vowed to mobilize all public and private sector resources to promptly supply housing in areas in high demand.