Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won's withdrawal from candidacy is expected to deal another setback to President Lee Jae Myung and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), as they are already struggling with declining public support.

Kim stepped down Saturday, 20 days after his nomination, following controversy over several allegations — including that he used his influence as a lawmaker in 2021 to help a pharmaceutical company get regulatory approval for a COVID-19 clinical drug trial. He withdrew even after the National Assembly approved his nomination.

While Kim’s withdrawal eased the immediate pressure on Lee over the appointment, it reinforced concerns over shortcomings in the administration’s personnel vetting system.

Kim’s departure also leaves the justice ministry without leadership at a critical time, with pressing tasks piling up ahead of a major overhaul of the criminal justice system, scheduled to take place in October as part of Lee’s signature prosecution reform drive.

For the ruling party, Kim’s departure highlighted its political misjudgment. DPK lawmakers strongly defended his nomination and pushed through the adoption of his confirmation hearing report despite mounting criticism, raising questions over its ability to read public sentiment and convey it to the presidential office.

“The controversy has exposed weaknesses in how the presidential office selects and screens candidates, while the DPK may also face criticism for failing to recognize growing public unease over the nominee,” Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University, said.

Kim was the second minister nominee to drop out in less than a week, after Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in withdrew from nomination on Sept. 13 amid questions over her eligibility for the post.

Kim also became the fifth ministerial nominee to fail to take office since the Lee administration began in June 2025.

The president acknowledged flaws in the administration’s personnel vetting process. “In exercising all state power including personnel affairs, I'll respect the opinion of the people, who hold sovereign power. I'll take this as an opportunity to review the personnel system,” Lee said during a press conference at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Friday.

The justice minister nominee's withdrawal also bears more significance than just the absence of a Cabinet member, coming at a crucial stage of Lee’s sweeping overhaul of the criminal justice system.

The existing prosecution service is set to be abolished in October, as the government moves to separate investigative and indictment powers — a central goal of Lee’s prosecution reform agenda.

Although much of the legislative groundwork for reform has already been completed, substantial work remains at the administrative level, including reorganizing the prosecution system, drawing up subordinate regulations and coordinating responsibilities among agencies before the new system takes effect.

“Under the circumstances, Kim’s departure sends the search for a new minister back to square one and raises the possibility of a prolonged leadership vacuum,” Jung Jae-hwan, a political science professor at Inha University, said.

The DPK is also facing questions over its judgment, as party leaders made comments defending Kim, which led to an increase in public sentiment against the nominee. At the peak of the controversy, DPK Chairman Kim Min-seok said, "While I learn more and more about him, I find he is the best fit [for the post]," and, "We will protect him."

The party also used its majority position in the Assembly to adopt his confirmation hearing report Thursday. Kim stepped aside just two days later, raising questions over why the ruling party backed him until the final stages of his nomination.

“The party’s handling of Kim showed that it focused on defending the administration’s choice rather than responding to growing concerns surrounding the nominee,” Shin said.