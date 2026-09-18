PM calls for thorough readiness for security threats

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook called Friday for thorough readiness to respond to security threats and other contingencies, saying the security environment Korea faces is more complex and uncertain than ever before.

Han made the remark during a meeting to review last month's Ulchi civil defense exercise, which involved some 580,000 officials from about 4,000 central and local government agencies and public institutions, to assess the country's readiness for war and other contingencies.

"The security situation we face today is more complex and uncertain than at any other time. Armed conflicts are continuing in many places of the world, and we should also be prepared for new types of threats, such as drone and cyber attacks," Han said.

"If the government is to maintain state functions and protect the lives and safety of the people during a crisis, thorough preparations and repeated trainings during peacetime are more important than anything else," she said.