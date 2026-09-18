Lee's approval rating falls to new low of 37%: poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating dropped to 37 percent, hitting a new low for the fourth consecutive week since he took office in June last year, a poll showed Friday.

The survey, conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,002 people aged 18 and older, showed that the positive assessment of Lee's performance fell 1 percentage point from the previous week.

His disapproval rating rose 5 percentage points to 56 percent, exceeding his approval rating by 19 percentage points and marking the highest level since his inauguration.

Among those who negatively assessed Lee's performance, 20 percent cited his real estate policies, followed by personnel appointments at 16 percent, and economic and livelihood issues at 9 percent.

The pollster noted that real estate issues have topped the list of reasons for negative assessments since late July, while personnel appointments came second following the recent Cabinet nominations.

Lee's nominations for justice minister and gender equality minister have faced backlash in recent weeks, with both nominees embroiled in controversies over their qualifications and other allegations.

Rep. Yong Hye-in, who was tapped as gender equality minister, stepped down earlier this week, while Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won appeared at a parliamentary confirmation hearing Tuesday amid allegations that he illegally lobbied drug authorities to speed up approval for a COVID-19 treatment in 2021.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea rose 2 percentage points from the previous survey to 40 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party fell 2 percentage points to 27 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.