President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold a press conference Friday to address pending issues in an apparent attempt to resuscitate his approval ratings that have fallen to their lowest level amid controversies surrounding government policies.

The press conference, to be held under the slogan of "people's wishes and lives will be more closely heeded," is scheduled to run for 90 minutes from 10:30 a.m.

It will mark the seventh press conference by the president since he took office in June 2025 but a rare one, given that most of his previous pressers were held in and around special occasions, such as the first year anniversary of his administration.

The event, announced three days earlier, comes after Lee saw his approval ratings decline to the lowest levels in the mid-30 percent range in recent weeks, especially among young voters.

During the conference, Lee is expected to face media questions about his and his ruling party's push for a constitutional revision, as well as issues involving his suspended trials.

The president and the ruling Democratic Party have been calling for a constitutional revision that would mandate a shift to a four-year, two-term presidential system from the current single five-year term system.

Opposition party lawmakers are pushing back, raising suspicions that the president may be seeking reelection through a constitutional revision, although the Constitution stipulates that any changes to the presidential system shall not apply to the president in office at the time of a revision.

The conference also comes amid growing calls for Lee to explain himself over suspicions that he is trying to have his indictments canceled through prosecution reform and other related moves after a number of trials he was facing were suspended following his taking office.

Other issues expected to figure prominently include whether to deploy military forces to the Strait of Hormuz amid growing U.S. pressure and a controversy over Lee's ministerial nominations, with his pick for gender equality minister, Rep. Yong Hye-in, having given up her nomination amid mounting questions over her qualifications.