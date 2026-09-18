President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that South Korea will not deploy troops or military assets in a way that would involve the country in the war between the United States and Iran, while leaving open the possibility of expanding military activities to protect South Korean vessels, oil shipping routes and nationals.

“There will be no deployment that involves or intervenes in the war. I can state that clearly,” Lee said during a press conference at Cheong Wa Dae. “We will not make such a troop deployment or dispatch military assets.”

Lee said South Korea has maintained its principle of staying out of the conflict and would continue to do so. “To make it clear once again, there will be no deployment in the war,” he said. “We have upheld the principle of noninvolvement and nonintervention in the war, and we will continue to uphold it.”

At the same time, Lee drew a distinction between joining the conflict and taking steps to protect South Korea’s own interests.

“Like other countries, we clearly need to carry out minimum activities to protect our commercial vessels, oil shipping routes and the lives and safety of our citizens,” he said.

Lee acknowledged concerns that the line between such protective activities and involvement in the conflict could become blurred. He said the government is considering expanding the role of the Cheonghae Unit, which is already deployed in waters in the region to respond to threats to vessels, shipping routes and South Korean nationals.

“We are indeed reviewing and considering ways to strengthen those activities,” Lee said. But he emphasized that South Korea would not send combat troops or place Korean service members under foreign command in a way that could put them at risk.

Lee also pointed to disruptions in crude oil shipments as one reason Seoul has had to weigh the risks of operating in waters affected by the conflict.

He said South Korean vessels initially stayed out of the Red Sea after the war began because of security risks, causing significant disruptions to the country’s crude oil supplies. Lee said he later instructed officials to consider allowing vessels to enter the Red Sea while closely monitoring the situation, judging that avoiding the area because of relatively low-level risks could deal too heavy a blow to the South Korean economy.

If an accident were to occur, Lee said, he could face criticism for having made that decision. “I thought that was criticism I should be prepared to bear,” he said.

US-North Korea talks

Lee also dismissed concerns that Seoul could be sidelined if direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang resume.

With North Korea currently refusing dialogue with Seoul, Lee said U.S.-North Korea talks could be easier to get started than inter-Korean dialogue and could eventually help reopen communication between the two Koreas.

Lee said he could not say whether a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would take place, but noted that Trump wants dialogue. Seoul, he added, has been working behind the scenes to help pave the way for talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

Addressing concerns about what has been dubbed a “South Korea bypass,” Lee acknowledged that Seoul could find itself somewhat removed from the process during the early stages of dialogue.

“But there is a role the Korean government has to play in advancing U.S.-North Korea relations,” Lee said. “Our government also inevitably has a role to play in facilitating cooperation between the U.S. and North Korea. There is no need to worry about being bypassed.”

Lee said his administration would not seek to claim credit for diplomatic progress at the expense of a better outcome, emphasizing that the country’s long-term interests should come first.

“Even if our role is not visible and we get no credit for it, we will do our best behind the scenes to produce tangible results and improvements,” he said.