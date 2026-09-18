Lee designates town in southwestern county as special disaster zone

President Lee Jae Myung has designated a town in the southwestern county of Yeonggwang as a special disaster zone eligible for government support after torrential rains battered the region, a presidential spokesperson said Friday.

The designation of the town of Baeksu late Thursday came after heavy rains pounded the area from late August to early September, enabling government financial support for post-disaster rebuilding, delayed payment of taxes and discounted utility fees, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

The government will promptly finalize rebuilding plans to help residents in the affected area return to normal as soon as possible, Kang added.