Lee approves appointment of new Supreme Court justice

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday approved the appointment of Kim Sung-soo as a new Supreme Court justice, his office said.

Lee's approval comes a day after the National Assembly passed a motion for Kim's confirmation in a 227-28 vote, following a confirmation hearing earlier in the week.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae last month recommended Kim to the president for appointment as the successor to former Supreme Court Justice Lee Heung-ku.

Kim will become the first Supreme Court justice to take office since the launch of the Lee administration last year.