Confirmation hearing for special inspector nominee held for 1st time in 11 years

A parliamentary confirmation hearing was held Friday for a special inspector nominee tasked with investigating corruption allegations involving the family and relatives of the president and senior aides to the president, marking the first of its kind in 11 years.

Choi Kil-su, a former senior prosecutor, was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung from among three candidates recommended by the rival parties and the bar association last month.

"I will not be swayed by any external pressure or political considerations and will make decisions solely based on the law and principles, as well as objective facts and evidence," Choi said during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly.

"I will ensure that the very existence of the special inspector serves as a mechanism that heightens discipline and accountability among public officials and helps prevent misconduct," he said.

The special inspector post was established in 2014 to conduct investigations into alleged irregularities involving the president's spouse and close relatives, and senior presidential officials, but has remained vacant since 2016.

The last confirmation hearing for the post was held in March 2015.