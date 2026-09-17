President Lee, IEA chief discuss response to energy crisis
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung met International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday to discuss responses to the global energy crisis. Lee said Korea has faced setbacks in its renewable energy transition because of the Middle East conflict and asked Birol for his views on the crisis. Birol said electrification is a key energy-security policy implication and praised Korea’s move toward it. The meeting followed Lee’s G7 proposal to cooperate on strengthening Asia-Pacific energy supply chains.
Key Facts
- The meeting was held at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday.
- Lee asked Birol how to respond to the energy crisis and how he expects the situation to develop.
- The presidential office said the meeting followed Lee’s proposal at the Group of Seven summit in June to cooperate on strengthening Asia-Pacific energy supply chain resilience.
- Birol said the IEA had been at the forefront of efforts to overcome the global energy crisis, including a 400 million barrel emergency oil release by member countries in March.
President Lee Jae Myung met with International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol on Thursday and discussed their responses to the global energy crisis.
During the meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, Lee said Korea has faced challenges in its transition to renewable energy sources due to the energy crisis sparked by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
He asked Birol to share his views on how to respond to the crisis and how he expects the situation to develop, saying Korea will spare no effort to cooperate with the IEA's strategic plans.
The IEA chief noted the emergence of electrification, or the switch from fossil fuels to electric power, as a key policy implication for energy security.
He praised the Korean government for moving toward electrification, saying the initiative will not only support the country's sovereignty and economy but also contribute to the response to climate change.
The meeting was arranged as a follow-up to Lee's proposal during the Group of Seven summit in June to discuss ways to cooperate to strengthen the resilience of Asia-Pacific nations' energy supply chain, according to the presidential office.
Birol has been at the forefront of efforts to overcome the global energy crisis, such as by getting IEA member countries to release 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves in response to the Middle East conflict in March, it said.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.