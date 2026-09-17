Assembly passes confirmation motion for Supreme Court justice nominee

The National Assembly on Thursday passed the confirmation motion for Supreme Court Justice nominee Kim Sung-soo.

During a plenary session, the Assembly endorsed the confirmation motion for Kim in a 227-28 vote, with 13 abstentions.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae last month recommended Kim to President Lee Jae Myung for appointment as the successor to former Supreme Court Justice Lee Heung-ku.

Kim's parliamentary confirmation hearing took place Monday and rival parties adopted his confirmation hearing report Wednesday.

Kim will become the first Supreme Court justice to take office since the launch of the Lee administration if the president approves his appointment.