Parliamentary committee adopts confirmation hearing report for Supreme Court justice nominee

A parliamentary committee on Wednesday adopted a confirmation hearing report for Supreme Court Justice nominee Kim Sung-soo, paving the way for his appointment to the top court.

The approval came after the special parliamentary committee held a confirmation hearing for Kim on Monday.

In the report, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea made a positive assessment of Kim, saying his "sincere and thoughtful responses" demonstrated his commitment to political neutrality and judicial independence.

The main opposition People Power Party, however, said he was unfit for the post, raising questions over his qualifications and political neutrality as a Supreme Court justice.

Kim's appointment will be finalized after a vote in a parliamentary plenary session expected to take place Thursday, followed by his formal appointment by President Lee Jae Myung.

If approved, Kim will become the first Supreme Court justice to take office under the Lee administration.