Hong Jee-sun, nominee for land, infrastructure and transport minister, said Wednesday he will mobilize all available resources to accelerate the housing supply and stabilize the market.

Hong made the remarks during a parliamentary confirmation hearing amid growing public concerns over rising home prices in the Seoul metropolitan area.

"I will mobilize both public and private sector resources to accelerate the housing supply until the market sees sufficient supply in areas where people want to live," Hong said in his opening remarks.

Drawing on his experience in local government, Hong said he would address on-the-ground obstacles, including delays in permits and approvals, to improve policy implementation.

He also pledged to strengthen housing support for young people and newlyweds while providing greater protection for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens and victims of rental deposit fraud.

Hong described balanced regional development as "a matter of national survival," saying the government would support large-scale projects to create advanced industrial hubs outside the Seoul metropolitan area.