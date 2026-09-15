Rival parties clash as confirmation hearings begin for Cabinet nominees

The National Assembly began confirmation hearings for three Cabinet posts Tuesday, with rival parties locking horns over illegal lobbying allegations involving the justice minister nominee.

At the center of attention is the hearing for Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won, who has come under fire over allegations that he illegally lobbied the food and drug safety ministry in 2021 to help win approval for a COVID-19 treatment.

"I apologize for causing concerns to the public over allegations surrounding myself," Kim said at the hearing. "I will faithfully answer each lawmaker's questions today and explain in detail any claims that are inconsistent with the facts."

The hearing got off to a rocky start even before lawmakers began questioning Kim, as rival parties exchanged barbs over allegations involving a social cooperative for people with developmental disabilities where Kim's wife works.

Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) have questioned whether he is fit to serve as justice minister, also taking issue with his involvement in a group of ruling party lawmakers demanding the criminal indictments facing President Lee Jae Myung be dropped.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea, meanwhile, accused independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon of leaking investigative material in a politically motivated attack, questioning how he obtained information known to a limited number of people within the prosecution.

Han has released a series of phone conversation transcripts and recordings between the nominee and a broker, claiming that Kim had exercised undue influence on the food and drug safety ministry.

The National Assembly also began confirmation hearings for Finance Minister nominee Lee Hyoung-il and Lee So-young, nominee for minister for small and medium-sized enterprises, both of whom face separate controversies over real estate issues.

Cabinet nominees are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings, but their appointments do not require parliamentary approval.