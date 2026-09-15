Lee to hold press conference Friday to state 'clear position on key issues'

President Lee Jae Myung will hold a press conference at Cheong Wa Dae later this week to state his "clear position on key issues," and underscore his commitment to reform and putting people's livelihoods first, a presidential official said Tuesday.

The presser will run for 90 minutes from 10 a.m. Friday and be divided into two parts — politics and foreign affairs, and policy and the economy — with some 150 local and foreign journalists in attendance, Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communication, told reporters.

Lee will start with opening remarks, take questions from the floor and then give closing remarks.

"The upcoming press conference will be an opportunity to convey the president's firm commitment to reform, his principle of putting people's livelihoods first in state affairs and a stronger message of national unity," Seong said. "Moreover, (the president) will state and explain to the people his clear position and direction on key issues."

Seong said the president will field questions on all topics and issues without restriction, and plans to candidly and faithfully communicate on state affairs the people are curious and want to hear about.

The seats for members of the media will be placed as close as possible to the president, while online comments written by the public will also be read aloud, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.