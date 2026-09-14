Supreme Court justice nominee vows efforts to keep up with changing times

Supreme Court Justice nominee Kim Sung-soo pledged Monday to make efforts to help the judiciary keep pace with changing times, highlighting the need to not fall behind societal changes.

Kim made the remarks during his parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly after President Lee Jae Myung earlier referred his nomination to the parliament for approval.

"While closely reading the changes of our times, (I) will contribute, even in a small way, so that the judiciary can keep up," Kim said. "Our society is rapidly changing and the judiciary, which protects people's rights, should not fall behind."

Last month, Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae recommended Kim and another judge to become new justices to the top court to the president.

Lee, however, only referred Kim to the National Approval for approval, with the presidential office saying the recommendation of the other judge lacked "procedural completeness."



