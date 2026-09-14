President Lee's approval rating hits new low amid controversy over Cabinet reshuffle: poll
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to a new low in a Realmeter poll conducted Monday to Friday, marking the ninth straight week of decline. Support stood at 33.8 percent, down 3.6 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval rose to 63.3 percent. Realmeter linked the drop to controversy over the Cabinet reshuffle, possible military deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, and uncertainty over real estate policy. Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea also fell to 36.1 percent, while the People Power Party rose to 42.1 percent.
Key Facts
- The Realmeter poll surveyed 2,515 adults from Monday to Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
- Support among respondents aged 18 to 29 fell by 10.2 percentage points, and Realmeter said support also dropped sharply among liberal voters.
- Rep. Yong Hye-in stepped down Sunday after criticism over alleged nepotism and her plan to keep her proportional representation seat in the National Assembly if appointed to the Cabinet.
- Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won has faced allegations that he illegally lobbied authorities over approval of a COVID-19 treatment in 2021.
- A separate poll of 1,003 adults conducted Thursday and Friday had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell to the lowest level since he took office, marking the ninth consecutive week of decline, a poll showed Monday.
In the poll conducted on 2,515 adults from Monday to Friday by Realmeter and commissioned by the EKN newspaper, 33.8 percent positively assessed Lee's handling of state affairs, down 3.6 percentage points from the previous week.
His disapproval rating rose 3.8 percentage points to 63.3 percent.
Realmeter attributed the decline in Lee's approval rating to negative public sentiment over controversies surrounding his recent Cabinet reshuffle, the possible deployment of military assets to the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty over real estate policies.
The pollster also cited a sharp drop in support among liberal voters and those in their 20s, with support from those aged 18 to 29 falling 10.2 percentage points.
Lee's picks for justice minister and gender equality minister have been at the center of controversy in recent weeks.
Rep. Yong Hye-in of the minor Basic Income Party, who was tapped as the new minister of gender equality, stepped down Sunday amid mounting criticism over alleged nepotism and her intention to retain her proportional representation seat in the National Assembly even if appointed to the Cabinet.
Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won has faced allegations that he illegally lobbied authorities over the approval of a COVID-19 treatment in 2021.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
In a separate poll conducted by the same pollster, support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea fell 5.7 percentage points from a week earlier to 36.1 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 4.5 percentage points to 42.1 percent.
The poll was conducted on 1,003 individuals aged 18 and older on Thursday and Friday, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
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