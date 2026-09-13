Controversial gender equality nominee steps down amid criticism
By Park Ji-won
Rep. Yong Hye-in of the minor Basic Income Party, the nominee for gender equality and family minister, announced Sunday that she withdrew her nomination.
The withdrawal followed mounting backlash from both ruling and opposition lawmakers, as well as women's rights groups, who argued she was unfit for the cabinet post after her controversial decision to retain her lawmaker seat, a move critics called a break from convention.