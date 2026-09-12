Cheong Wa Dae denounces NK missile launch as violation of UNSC resolution
Summary
The presidential Office of National Security held an emergency meeting in Seoul on Saturday after North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area around 5:20 a.m. It called the launch a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and urged an immediate halt. The office also reviewed the launch’s impact on South Korea’s security situation and called for a firm readiness posture. The move came after Seoul, Washington and Tokyo ended their five-day Freedom Edge exercise on Friday.
Key Facts
- North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area at around 5:20 a.m., according to the South Korean military.
- The presidential office said the emergency meeting assessed the impact of the launch on South Korea’s security situation.
- The office called for a firm readiness posture and an immediate halt to what it described as grave action.
- The launch came after Seoul, Washington and Tokyo concluded their five-day Freedom Edge exercise in international waters east and south of Jeju.
- The North last fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Aug. 20 during the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills.
The presidential Office of National Security on Saturday held an emergency meeting following North Korea's ballistic missile launch and called it a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area at around 5:20 a.m., according to the South Korean military.
In the meeting, the presidential office assessed the impact of the launch on the country's security situation and called for a firm readiness posture, it said in a press release.
The office also called for an immediate halt of such grave action.
The latest launch came after Seoul, Washington and Tokyo concluded their five-day Freedom Edge exercise Friday in international waters east and south of South Korea's southern island of Jeju.
The North last fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Aug. 20, as Seoul and Washington staged their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills.
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