The presidential Office of National Security on Saturday held an emergency meeting following North Korea's ballistic missile launch and called it a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area at around 5:20 a.m., according to the South Korean military.

In the meeting, the presidential office assessed the impact of the launch on the country's security situation and called for a firm readiness posture, it said in a press release.

The office also called for an immediate halt of such grave action.

The latest launch came after Seoul, Washington and Tokyo concluded their five-day Freedom Edge exercise Friday in international waters east and south of South Korea's southern island of Jeju.

The North last fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Aug. 20, as Seoul and Washington staged their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills.



