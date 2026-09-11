The office of Prime Minister Han Seong-sook has issued a stern warning to one of its officials after a lawmaker claimed the official posed as a reporter and asked questions during a press conference at the National Assembly, officials said Friday.

The incident happened Thursday when Rep. Han Dong-hoon was holding a press briefing about a lobbying scandal involving the justice minister nominee. Halfway through the session, an unidentified person asked a question about the lawmaker's criticism of the prime minister the previous day.

Following a brief exchange, the lawmaker asked back who the person was affiliated with, and he responded that he was just an ordinary citizen. That person was later found to be an official of the Prime Minister's Office.

During a parliamentary interpellation session later that day, the lawmaker rapped the prime minister over the incident, alleging that it amounted to illicit surveillance of a lawmaker.

The Prime Minister's Office denied the claims, saying the official asked questions in an impromptu manner while passing through the Rotunda Hall of the National Assembly, an area that anybody can access.

"It is not true that he intentionally sneaked into the presser," the office said.

The office acknowledged, however, that the official's conduct was improper.

"Regardless of the reason, it is inappropriate for an incumbent public official to ask questions without identifying himself," the office said. "A stern warning has been issued regarding this matter."