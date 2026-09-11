Lee stresses need to expand diplomatic landscape amid 'chaos' in international order

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday stressed the importance of expanding the diplomatic landscape and the wisdom of resolving problems through international cooperation, highlighting what he called a tunnel of "extreme chaos" in the international order.

The president made the point in a meeting with his key aides, a day after he returned from a four-day trip to France, during which he held a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and agreed to strengthen cooperation in nuclear energy, advanced industries and defense.

"The international order is going through a tunnel of extreme chaos," Lee said.

"Now is the time for us to build our power, expand the diplomatic landscape and have the wisdom to address various problems through close cooperation with the international community," the president added.

The president stressed that the world order is undergoing rapid polarization, adding that in times like these, the country should join hands with other countries and expand its outreach to more regions.

Referring to his trip to France, Lee said it helped solidify the countries' partnerships in politics, the economy, advanced industries, culture and arts, adding that such tighter cooperation with a key European nation would help expand South Korea's diplomatic outreach across Europe.