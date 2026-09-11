The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) said Friday it will take the controversy over the nomination of Rep. Yong Hye-in as gender equality minister "seriously" amid growing criticism over her nomination.

DPK senior spokesperson Park Sung-joon made the remarks after a meeting of the party's supreme council, saying the party leadership is "urgently gathering assessments and views from both within and outside the party" about her nomination.

"We will take the issue seriously from the perspective of the people," he told reporters.

His remarks came a day after Yong reiterated at a press conference her intention to keep her proportional representation seat in the National Assembly even if appointed to the Cabinet post.

Under current law, lawmakers can double as members of the Cabinet, though proportional representatives have customarily given up their parliamentary seats to join the Cabinet, passing on the post to the next candidate in line on the proportional representation list.

Yong, who is the sole lawmaker of the minor Basic Income Party, earlier noted that her party would become a non-parliamentary party should she resign as a lawmaker.

She has since faced criticism for refusing to give up her Assembly seat, as well as allegations of nepotism involving her husband and alleged ties to a left-leaning underground political party.

According to a Gallup Korea survey released earlier in the day, 61 percent of the respondents said Yong was unfit for the job, while 13 percent considered her suitable.

A presidential official earlier said it was necessary to allow the nominee to explain herself during the confirmation hearing before making a decision on her appointment.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung reaffirmed such a stance Friday, saying, "Cheong Wa Dae's position is that Yong should be given a chance to explain herself to the public," adding that the presidential office is also listening to the people's voices.