President Lee Jae Myung returned home Thursday from a trip to France, where he held a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Lee made a four-day trip to France from Sunday, which included a two-day state visit to Paris for a summit with Macron at the Elysee Palace.

The two countries signed a dozen memorandums of understanding and pacts to enhance cooperation in areas ranging from artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, defense and culture.

Lee's visit reciprocated Macron's trip to Seoul in April, as the countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.



