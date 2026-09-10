President Lee Jae Myung instructed the government Thursday to review measures to help the families of nine Koreans who went missing in devastating floods in Nepal last month, his office said.

Lee gave the order after being briefed on the families' difficulties upon returning from a state visit to France earlier in the day, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

"(Lee) instructed a review of necessary measures so that after fully listening to and respecting the wishes of the families of the missing, the wishes of the families can be incorporated as much as possible," it said in a notice to the press. "The government plans to continue efforts to support the families of our nationals who have suffered in Nepal's floods."

A search has been ongoing for nine Koreans — six employees of Doosan Enerbility and three employees of Korea South-East Power — since massive floods and landslides struck the construction site where they were working near the Nepal-Tibet border on Aug. 26.

Earlier in the day, the families of the three Korea South-East Power employees held a press conference in Kathmandu to demand the government not withdraw its search team.