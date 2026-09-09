The National Assembly began four days of interpellation sessions Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties clashing over President Lee Jae Myung's recent Cabinet reshuffle and other contentious issues.

During the session, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) stepped up its criticism of Lee's pick of Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won and Gender Equality Minister nominee Yong Hye-in.

"We are witnessing a personnel fiasco that is beyond what anyone can reasonably accept," PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won said.

Rep. Yun Jae-ok called for the nominees to be dropped and replaced with new candidates, slamming the government for carrying out a Cabinet reshuffle that is not aligned with public sentiment.

Kim, a two-term lawmaker, is accused of illegally lobbying for a COVID-19 treatment in 2021. He has also faced criticism from the PPP over his involvement in a group of ruling party lawmakers calling for dropping Lee's criminal indictments.

Yong faces criticism over her decision to keep her National Assembly seat even after being appointed to the Cabinet position.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) stressed the need to complete the Lee administration's push for the liberal bloc's long-sought prosecution reforms, including stripping the prosecution of its power to conduct direct investigations.

The prosecution office will be shut down in October, 78 years after its establishment in 1948, and two new agencies will separately handle investigations and indictments.

Constitutional revision also emerged as a key issue of contention during the session, with the PPP raising concerns that the move could pave the way for Lee to seek another term.

"All the president needs to do is clearly say that he will not seek another term," Rep. Na said, calling on the prime minister to convey the request to Lee.

The DPK has stressed the need for a constitutional amendment, including adopting a four-year, two-term presidential system through the constitutional revision.

Wednesday's session on political affairs will be followed by a session on foreign affairs, unification and security on Thursday, economic affairs on Friday and social issues next Monday.