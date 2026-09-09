PM says gov't to look into lawmaker's release of alleged investigation records on lobbying scandal

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Wednesday the government will look into whether any illegality was involved in the release by a prosecutor-turned lawmaker of what appeared to be investigative records over a lobbying scandal involving the justice minister nominee.

Han said during a parliamentary interpellation session that she will have a relevant agency look into how such records were leaked and whether it is illegal, adding that had classified investigation records been leaked without due procedures, it would amount to a "very grave" case.

Rep. Han Dong-hoon has been releasing a series of phone conversation transcripts and other records on a near-daily basis since Rep. Kim Seung-won of the ruling party was nominated for justice minister, alleging that Kim exercised undue influence on the food and drug safety ministry to approve a COVID-19 treatment in 2021.

The prosecutor-turned lawmaker also served justice minister under ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol and then as head of the main opposition People Power Party before being expelled from the party amid an internal feud. He was elected to the National Assembly as an independent in June's parliamentary by-election.

Han claims he received the information from whistleblowers.