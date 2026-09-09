PM calls for shared prosperity with Africa in era of AI transformation

Korea is ready to work with African nations to share and combine its prowess in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies with the massive growth potential of the resource-rich continent for mutual prosperity, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Wednesday.

Han made the remark in a speech at the annual Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) ministerial meeting that Korea has hosted since 2006, calling Africa a "continent with infinite potential" with a gigantic market of 1.5 billion people and key mineral resources.

"Korea and Africa are important partners and special companions that have contributed to each other's growth," Han said. "Taking artificial intelligence transformation as an important opportunity, Korea and Africa should forge a path toward shared prosperity and take a new leap forward."

Han outlined what Korea is doing for AI transformation, including the government's "three megaprojects" initiative, which calls for a national transformation driven by semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers, and AI-driven administrative innovation.

"We will share these experiences," she said. "If Korea's AI technology and digital capabilities are combined with Africa's abundant growth potential, we can accelerate Africa's digital transformation and serve as a powerful driving force behind its remarkable leap forward.

"As in the African proverb, 'If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,' the Republic of Korea will move forward together with Africa as a true partner," she added.