Nat'l Assembly to begin interpellation sessions amid partisan tensions

The National Assembly was set to begin four days of interpellation sessions Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties expected to clash over President Lee Jae Myung's recent Cabinet reshuffle and other contentious issues.

During Wednesday's session, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is expected to step up its criticism of Lee's pick of Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won and Gender Equality Minister nominee Yong Hye-in.

Kim, a two-term lawmaker, is accused of illegally lobbying for a COVID-19 treatment in 2021. He has also faced criticism from the PPP over his involvement in a group of ruling party lawmakers calling for dropping Lee's criminal indictments.

Yong faces criticism over her decision to keep her National Assembly seat even after being appointed to the Cabinet position.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is expected to highlight the Lee administration's achievement in carrying out the liberal bloc's long-sought prosecution reforms, including stripping the prosecution of its power to conduct direct investigations.

The prosecution office will be shut down in October, 78 years after its establishment in 1948, and two new agencies will separately handle investigations and indictments.

Constitutional revision is also likely to emerge as a key issue of contention during the session.

The DPK has stressed the need for a constitutional amendment, including adopting a four-year, two-term presidential system through the constitutional revision, a move the PPP has slammed as an attempt to pave the way for Lee to seek another term.

Wednesday's session on political affairs will be followed by a session on foreign affairs, unification and security on Thursday, economic affairs on Friday and social issues next Monday.