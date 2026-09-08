The floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday his party will seek ways to bolster nuclear deterrence against North Korea, criticizing the government and the ruling party for their submissive approach toward Pyongyang.

Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig made the remarks in his policy address to the National Assembly session, laying out the PPP's priorities on national security and other key issues.

"To counter North Korea's provocations, we will seek ways to secure nuclear deterrence, including through nuclear sharing with the United States, the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula and training to equip F-35 fighter jets with tactical nuclear weapons," he said.

Jeong accused the liberal Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) of taking a submissive approach toward North Korea, citing the unification minister's remarks that the North's nuclear capabilities have grown 100,000-fold over the past 30 years.

"What has the DPK done while North Korea strengthened its nuclear capabilities to such an extent?" he said.

Jeong also warned that Pyongyang could use its nuclear weapons as leverage to seek direct talks with Washington while sidelining Seoul.

Jeong's remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a reduction in joint military exercises with South Korea last month while expressing his willingness to resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

On constitutional revision, Jeong ruled out talks with the DPK, accusing it of seeking to use a constitutional amendment to advance its own interests.

"There will be no constitutional amendment under the current government," he said.

Jeong pledged to abolish the early voting system and consider extending the main voting period following ballot shortages reported during the June 3 local elections.



