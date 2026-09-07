President nominates ex-senior prosecutor as inaugural head of new investigation agency

President Lee Jae Myung has nominated a former senior prosecutor as the inaugural head of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency ahead of the new investigation body's scheduled launch next month, a presidential spokesperson said Monday.

Lee plans to refer the nomination of Kim Ji-yong, former chief of the criminal affairs department at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, to the National Assembly for a confirmation hearing, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The announcement came after Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung recommended Kim to Lee for appointment as head of the new agency, which is scheduled to launch on Oct. 2 and assume investigative authorities after prosecutors are stripped of all investigative powers under a revised Criminal Procedure Act.

Describing Kim as well-versed in investigations, Kang said Kim is well suited for the task of promptly establishing and leading the new agency.