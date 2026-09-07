PPP leader vows to block planned integration of military academies

Main opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok vowed Monday to take all possible measures to stop the government's move to integrate the academies of three military branches.

Rep. Jang of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) made the remarks during a forum at the National Assembly, saying the plan to integrate the Army, Navy and Air Force academies will ultimately weaken the country's defense.

"They are seeking to complete within President Lee Jae Myung's term something that should never be done and that would take more than a decade to carry out," he said, stressing that his party will "use all available means" to block the plan.

"The ultimate goal of the integration of the military academies is the destruction of national defense by weakening the Republic of Korea armed forces," he added.

Later in the day, Jang visited the Air Force Academy in the central city of Cheongju and reiterated his opposition to the proposed integration.

"I cannot help but feel anger at the way the discussions over the integration of the military academies, an issue directly linked to the country's security and fate, are being carried out," he said.

Jang, a former Air Force officer who served as a drill instructor at the academy, said he was glad to visit the academy for the first time in more than 30 years but also felt heavy-hearted amid the ongoing controversy over the integration plan.

In July, the defense ministry announced a plan to establish the integrated military academy at Jaundae, a compound of military training and education facilities in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul.

The move has been met with fierce backlash from alumni associations of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the opposition parties, which have voiced concerns that the integration could undermine the expertise and competitiveness of each military branch.